Summer in the lakes area is full of chances to take in art and entertainment. Outdoor concerts, vendor fairs and traveling exhibits can be found in every town. When New York Mills celebrates the town's Finnish heritage in August, they know how to put on a show.
The 14th annual Kalevala Puppet Pageant is underway with workshops leading up to two performances. The event is hosted by the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center. Betsy Roder, executive director, said, “Past executive director Jamie Robertson originally created the pageant after seeing a version of the large-scale street theater in Grand Marais at the summer solstice many years ago. We have made it our own by telling stories from the Kalevala, the Finnish national book of legends.”
Community members gather every year to create a unique way to share a story from the collection. For the two weeks leading up to the performance, daily workshops are held where those involved make the costumes, sets and learn the material. A play featuring a different story and characters from the Kalevala is written originally each year. Roder explained that over the years they have added some local subjects into the writing, like the corn feed and Lund boats.
One of the more unique aspects of the program is the use of stilts. Learning to walk on stilts takes practice and patient leaders. Anne Sawyer, Minneapolis, Lisa Winter, Wadena, and Tara Fahey, Minneapolis, have brought their talents to the program for the past 13 years since it began. Together the three women have experience in stilt work, puppetry and artistry that they bring to the show.
The event is open for all ages of community members to participate in. It’s a great opportunity to experience together as a family, with friends, or just sign up for it and meet new people. Many hands make for an extraordinary show, and there are a lot of tasks to complete to get ready.
Music and sound effects performed by Minneapolis based duo Curtis & Loretta bring the story and its characters to life and captivate the audience. Curtis & Loretta have a long history of folk music and play an array of instruments. They bring fun and music to an already amazing performance. Vocals are done by NYM’s own Adam Tervola Hultberg.
This year's story from the Kalevala is called “Vainamoinen and the Golden Goose." If you’ve been to any of the other performances, you will see a few familiar characters coming back like the Water Spirit and the Dame of Pohjola.
Having a place like the New York Mills Regional Cultural Society in a small community to keep the art culture alive is a fortunate thing. Since 1990 it has offered a place where people can come together, be creative and continue learning about art. The Center boasts an 80 seat concert listening room, galleries, gift shop, sculpture park and various opportunities to meet artists.
Putting on the Kalevala Puppet Pageant yearly is one of the great opportunities that has been brought to the community by the center. Moving the props and puppets, scheduling and fundraising the event are a couple challenges Roder takes on with the project.
“However, the rewards outweigh the challenges, as the Puppet Pageant is such a perfect fit with our mission and vision: connecting artists with community and rich cultural experiences, celebrating the local, and providing a window to the world in celebrating our region's Finnish heritage, and being a rural hub for creativity, community vitality, and lifelong learning in the arts,” she said.
The performances will be held Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. and Aug. 19 at 12 p.m. With two times to make the show, the performers are excited to share what they have been working on.
For information on performances visit kulcher,org or call 218-385-3339.