Puppet

Large handmade puppets share the Kalevala, a Finnish collection of stories.

 Submitted

Summer in the lakes area is full of chances to take in art and entertainment. Outdoor concerts, vendor fairs and traveling exhibits can be found in every town. When New York Mills celebrates the town's Finnish heritage in August, they know how to put on a show.



