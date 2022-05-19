In a moving ceremony, the Edward J. Devitt U.S. Courthouse in Fergus Falls reopened in grand style on May 18.
The ceremony, held on the second floor in the north room, was the original federal courtroom authorized by Congress in 1896. Former colleagues and local dignitaries honored the life and ideals of Devitt at the re-opening.
U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim welcomed the assembled crowd stating that the renovated courtroom was so new they didn’t yet have a gavel to start the ceremony.
“We’re really happy to have you with us today as we remember the namesake of this building, Judge Edward J. Devitt, former Chief Judge of our court, and to rededicate this courtroom,” stated Tunheim.
Featured speakers at the event were Devitt’s grandson, Mark Hoffman, Judge Eric C. Tostrud, Chief Judge Paul A. Magnuson, Chief Judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Michael E. Ridgway and local consultant, Bill Adams, who works in government policy, healthcare and rural issues.
Among the notable attendees included Fergus Falls mayor, Ben Schierer, Pelican Rapids mayor, Brent E. Frazier, Fergus Falls City Administrator Andrew Bremseth and former U.S. House Rep. Bill Luther.
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar was not in attendance, but Tunheim read aloud a letter she had sent with her congratulatory remarks.
The various speakers all emulated the same sentiment for Devitt, stating that he loved his job, had the utmost respect for his job and was a first-class official.
A recurring theme was also how Devitt found it hard to navigate publicly, as he would be stopped by so many people, especially in metro area skyways and sidewalks, and what a jovial and outgoing person he was.
After the ceremony, those in attendance moved to the first floor for the dedication a new bust in honor of Devitt.
Originally appointed by President Dwight Eisenhower, Devitt served as chief judge for the Minnesota District from 1959 to 1981. In addition to his judicial service, he served in the U.S. House of Representatives from Jan. 3, 1947-Jan. 3, 1949. He also served as a judge of the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court from 1985 to 1992. Devitt remained in senior status until his death.
The U.S. District and Bankruptcy courts, along with Probation and the Marshals Service, all have offices in the building. The three-story steel-frame courthouse was constructed in 1902 in the neo-classical revival style of architecture.
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the courthouse is made of granite, brick and limestone, with an interior lobby floor made of marble and terrazzo. Its size nearly doubled with expansions in 1927 and 1933.
The current renovation to the courthouse began around six years ago and was officially renamed the Edward J. Devitt United States Courthouse and Federal Building in 2014.
The newly re-opened and renovated court house is also supporting the arts with a collection of work by local artist Jacqueline Ness-Ludwig's on display on the second floor, adjacent to the two federal courtrooms for the next six months. Ness-Ludwig teaches at Fergus Falls Public Schools.