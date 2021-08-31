Earlier this year the Otter Tail County Solid Waste Department received a $190,650 grant from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to initiate an organics recycling pilot program and expanded backyard composting program. Work on the grant projects will start this fall.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency estimates that up to 31% of the waste stream is organic compostable waste that can be diverted from landfills through organics recycling. This is supported by waste audits conducted by Otter Tail County Solid Waste, which found that approximately 26% of residential waste in the Fergus Falls area was food waste. All the resources that went into producing this food, such as water, soil nutrients and human labor, are lost when food waste goes into the garbage. Food waste contained in the oxygen-poor environment of a landfill also releases methane, a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change.
Otter Tail County currently has no organics recycling program, and this pilot program is a first step toward diverting a large amount of organic waste from disposal in landfills or the Perham Resource Recovery Facility. The organics recycling pilot program will collect food scraps and other organic waste from larger waste generators such as schools and health care facilities and deliver it to a commercial composting facility located near Hoffman.
The grant funds will be used to purchase supplies and equipment for approximately 20 pilot sites in the program, and to carry out a collection route for the duration of the grant period. Grant funds will also be used to support an expanded backyard composting program that will include 500 compost bins for Otter Tail County residents along with a 12-month interactive educational campaign for program participants.
“Organic waste such as food scraps should be turned into compost to support soil health instead of taking up valuable landfill space. These projects support our goal of reducing landfilling and will lay the groundwork for increased organics programming in the future,” said Cedar Walters, solid waste public information and education officer.
Department staff will begin work with organics-recycling pilot sites this fall, with a tentative program start date of January 2022. The backyard composting program will begin in early spring of 2022, with more information available later this year.
For more information about this and other related topics, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/solid-waste/. For questions about the organics recycling pilot program or backyard composting program, contact Walters at cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8914.
