At a Grant County Board of Commissioners meeting last week, the board discussed options following the temporary suspension of services offered by Grant County DAC with regard to their recycling contract with the county. The DAC, which provides prevocational services designed to help teach people necessary skills for greater independence, has had to temporarily shut down operations as DAC clients who work for the recycling program have had to stay home. As a result, cities like Barrett and Elbow Lake have put dumpsters in their empty recycling sites and are hauling recycling to a landfill.
Four options were discussed but it was decided to approach Otter Tail Recycling to see about temporarily taking over. Unfortunately, that plan did not work out. “Otter Tail Recycling offered to take over the Grant County Recycling on a temporary basis, but after they reevaluated their situation, they decided that they would not be able to complete it in a satisfactory manner,” said Jim Standish, county coordinator for Grant County. “Grant County is grateful that Otter Tail Recycle even considered the offer.”
Cedar Walters, public information and education officer for the Fergus Falls Department of Solid Waste, says, “It’s kind of a tricky thing to do right now with staffing and stuff, but we’ve had a long partnership with them, we’ve helped with their recycling program for nearly three decades.”
The primary issue is one of collection. “We have drivers that haul our recycling and right now there’s just not room in their schedules to add on additional hauling,” Walters says. “If material gets to us, then we can help process it and send it to end markets, and I think that’s the tricky part, is how you get the material to the right place.”
Some of the other options discussed at the board meeting were to keep the program shut down until the DAC can take over again, have county employees run the program or contract with solid waste contractor Engebretson, which is currently hauling the recycling to landfills, to do a single-sort program.
“We are currently working on alternative solutions in order to put a recycling program back in place for Grant County as soon as possible,” says Standish.
Otter Tail County Recycling remains open and is continuing to collect and process recycling.
