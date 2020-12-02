The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of a death and fire that occured on the 100 block of Main Street in Ashby Wednesday.
According to a release by the sheriff's office, one person was detained from a multi-unit residence. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.
Information about the deceased will be provided after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office completes a preliminary autopsy and the family is notified.
The sheriff's office is asking that people stay clear of the area.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Fire Marshal's Office and crime scene personnel are assisting the sheriff's office at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.