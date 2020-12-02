The Grant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the circumstances of a death and fire that occured on the 100 block of Main Street in Ashby Wednesday.

According to a release by the sheriff's office, one person was detained from a multi-unit residence. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Information about the deceased will be provided after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office completes a preliminary autopsy and the family is notified.

The sheriff's office is asking that people stay clear of the area.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, State Fire Marshal's Office and crime scene personnel are assisting the sheriff's office at the scene.

