The Walz administration recently announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships and counties in Minnesota. Among the recipients is the city of Dalton.
Dalton applied for a Small Cities Development Program (SCDP) grant that will be used in part for the construction of a new water tower.
City of Dalton Mayor Julie Walvatne said it is still a work in progress.
“We put a bunch of grant requests in. We are trying to finance a new water tower. We’re still getting the monies together for the rest of it for financing. I’m not sure what that project will actually start,” stated Walvatne.
The governor’s office states that SCDP grants are administered by the Department of Employment and Economic Development and are part of the Community Development Block Grant Program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The grants are administered by DEED’s Small Cities Development Program Unit. The SCDP grants pay for rehabilitating housing and commercial buildings and updating public infrastructure in small cities and counties.
The city has contracted with Moore Engineering for the project.
Dalton city clerk, Tanya Bakken, said they are working to get additional funding for the preliminary estimate of nearly $3.1 million.
“It’s a floating figure as we go through the process of a preliminary engineering report. There is a lot of other federal funding that we’re going to try to apply for — state funding, anything we can find because you know small towns and the price of things ... It is very difficult to get the proper funding needed without a huge expense to the taxpayers. So, the more we try to get in grant funding, the better.” said Walvatne.
Walvatne said there isn’t a concrete timeline yet, as they await other funding sources.
“As far as the project goes, we are kind of kicking the can down the road until we get a lot more grant funding in place before we proceed. The money won’t be dispersed until all of this is in place, but it was awarded to (the city of Dalton), for the project. It will go forward, it just will come down to timing and money,” added Walvatne.
Walvatne said the condition of the current water tower is not good, but still being used in the interim, sharing that the inspections came back horribly, so there is something that will have to be done — a need for Dalton. “A larger, more efficient capacity water tower is what we’re looking at, which will help get the treated water out to the residents more efficiently.”
Moore Engineering’s project manager, Cliff Allen, said the city is also seeking possible upgrades to their water treatment plant.
“They are currently waiting for the preliminary engineering reports by USDA Rural Development. It all depends on funding at this point,” said Allen.
Cities and townships with populations under 50,000 and counties with populations under 200,000 can apply for SCDP grants. Eligible projects must meet one of three objectives: benefit people of low and moderate incomes; eliminate slum and blighted conditions or eliminate an urgent threat to public health or safety.
“This is really a phenomenal program to help small cities in Greater Minnesota grow,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “By driving over $20 million to infrastructure growth in the rural areas of our state, we’re backing up our belief that you can live anywhere in Minnesota and have an extraordinary quality of life — and a positive economic outlook.”
In addition to Dalton, the SCDP grants for infrastructure and rehabilitation projects were awarded to a total of 34 Minnesota cities, townships and counties.
“These grants are going directly to smaller communities to help with infrastructure projects and keep our cities growing and thriving. We are working to make Minnesota the best state to live, work and raise a family — no matter where you live,” said Walz.
Other cities in greater Minnesota that received award grants included:
City of Ada, $506,000 for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
City of Mahnomen, $600,000 for public facility improvements.
City of Ortonville, $782,000 for owner-occupied housing and commercial rehabilitation.
City of Sebeka, $609,500 for owner-occupied housing, rental and commercial rehabilitation.