TO BE RETIRED SOON

While still in use, Dalton's current water tower's latest inspection listed deficiencies in the tower's operation.

 KYLIE BERNHARDT | DAILY JOURNAL

The Walz administration recently announced over $20 million in funding for small cities, townships and counties in Minnesota. Among the recipients is the city of Dalton.



