Following storms in May, an assistance request sent to President Joe Biden has been approved for Grant County, as well as 23 other counties in Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz announced July 10, that the president has approved his request for a major disaster declaration for 23 counties impacted by tornadoes, flooding and storms in early May.
This federal disaster declaration unlocks public assistance for 23 counties to assist with emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities.
This is not directly related to the National Weather Service confirmed EF-2 tornado that ravaged Elbow Lake and caused a fatality in Douglas County in the storm that rolled through the community on Memorial Day, May 30, knocking down power lines and trees and causing extensive damage. Walz has requested an extension for the timeline to request support for the Memorial Day tornado outbreak that caused significant damage in more than 20 counties in order to complete damage assessments.
Walz said that while the state had assisted as much as it could, federal help was still necessary.
“This spring brought unprecedented storms and historic flooding to our state. But time after time I’ve seen people put their neighbors’ needs ahead of their own while facing devastating consequences to their homes, farms and businesses,” said Walz. “I’m grateful that more assistance is on its way, and I’m committed to continuing the work to rebuild.”
On the morning of May 8, thunderstorms generated winds in excess of 60 miles per hour that swept through Stearns and Morrison counties, downing trees and power lines.
The following day, May 9, tornados touched down. They ranged from an EF0 twister near Hastings to a cluster of five tornados – one with winds exceeding 110 miles per hour – in central Minnesota, causing extensive damage.
The evening of May 11, five tornadoes touched down in southwestern Minnesota to the northeast through the Twin Cities.
On May 12 and 13, the southern two-thirds of the state experienced violent and dangerous storms and at least six tornadoes were confirmed in west central Minnesota. The damage is estimated to be nearly $11 million.
In addition to Grant, the Minnesota counties that have been approved for tornado recovery assistance included: Aitkin, Big Stone, Cass, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Morrison, Nobles, Pope, Redwood, Renville, Stearns, Stevens, Swift, Todd, Traverse, Wadena, Wilkin and Yellow Medicine Counties.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone