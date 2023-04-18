MEDITATION AHEAD

Victoria McWane-Creek, founder of Organization 4 Full Participation, was awarded a $10,000 Power Grant, which she will use to attend a Black Women Healing Retreat in Costa Rica in May. 

 Submitted
In a movement to incite broader change across Minnesota's philanthropic sector amongst Black leaders and Black-led organizations, Organization 4 Full Participation's founder, Victoria McWane-Creek, was selected by the Black Collective Foundation as the recipient of one of 15, $10,000 grants.


managing editor

Heather Kantrud began her employment as a journalist with Daily Journal Media in 2020, following an internship with the organization. In January 2021, she was promoted to lifestyles editor, and was promoted to managing editor in July. While holding the position of managing editor, she she took on the general manager position in August 2022. 

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?