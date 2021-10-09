A great opportunity is still available for girls in Minnesota. The Ann Boncraft Foundation (ABF) recently announced that it will extend its 2021 fall grant cycle to Oct. 17, 2021. After a rocky start to the school year for many girls throughout the state, this extension will give girls the extra time and opportunity to apply and connect with a mentor in order to develop and complete their application.
The Ann Boncraft Foundation is a nonprofit organization that “inspires and encourages girls to imagine something bigger.” The foundation strives to build girls’ self-confidence and provide tools and support for them to achieve their goals and dreams.
The grant is open to all Minnesota girls, including those who identify as cisgender, transgender, gender non-conforming and gender non-binary. Each grant offers up to $500. Grants fund a wide range of activities such as “sports camps, music lessons, cultural heritage projects, horseback riding, dancing, oral histories, travel, writing classes and so much more.” Additionally, each girl will have access to tools and resources to help her learn more about herself.
Grant applicants are guided through the application process with the help of an adult mentor of her choosing. Possible mentors include teachers, coaches, family friends and community leaders.
The Executive Director of ABF stated in a recent press release, “We know that these grants and the support that comes from this award can spark advancement and life-changing opportunities for girls. Every girl, regardless of background, and especially those on the margins of society, deserve a chance to pursue her dreams. Our role is to provide inspiration and support as they imagine and explore the possibilities.”
