Lauren Nikohl, a singer/songwriter currently based in Los Angeles, is releasing a new single this month, Oct. 16, titled “Grateful for this Day” that she hopes will lift the spirits of listeners during these difficult times.
Nikohl was born and raised in Shoreview, Minnesota but made frequent trips to Fergus Falls to visit her grandmother, Muriel Tomhave, who passed away in 2014. She attended Century College in White Bear Lake for a year before she finished school at University of Southern California in Los Angeles.
“I have actually been debating moving back to Minnesota, just because of the way things are kind of locked down, it feels like it’s not quite the same Los Angeles as when I first moved out and it’s not really as worth it to be here, especially with just how expensive it is,” Nikohl says. While she previously played live gigs nearly every weekend and did some modeling, coronavirus shut down a lot of that work. She occasionally still plays some outdoor shows and says she still enjoys the weather and culture in Los Angeles but says, “All the fun things that make LA fun to live in are on a halt right now. … Right now I’m just at this crossroads, deciding where I do want to be in the world and if I need to be in LA for music or if I could do the same things that I’m doing back in Minnesota.”
Her new song was produced during quarantine and that period of fewer shows, although it had been written a few years ago. “ I wrote it maybe three years ago, actually, after having a bad day, I was kind of on my way home from somewhere and realizing, I was just stewing in my own negativity and realized that there really were just so many other things to be grateful for that I should be focusing on,” she said.
While she’d worked on it with a producer, it ended up not being used in that particular project. She still loved the song and wanted to see it released and figured she might try just doing it herself. “I did a little self-production during quarantine because I felt like this time was as good a time as ever to release a song about gratitude with the way things are in the world,” she says. “I found someone to mix and master it remotely, I worked with a bass player that I knew to record his part remotely and same with a drummer. During the pandemic, I built my own DIY vocal booth to record from my home. There was born ‘Grateful for this Day.’ ”
The upbeat indie-pop dance song will be released on Spotify, SoundCloud, Apple Music and most streaming platforms. About a month after the song is released on Oct. 16, Nikohl says she’ll be releasing a music video for it on YouTube.
“The world is kind of chaotic now and I feel there’s kind of a collective sense of-- maybe not everybody-- but I feel a lot of hopelessness, people just focusing on everything that’s going wrong in the world,” she says. “I think it would be really beneficial for the collective to focus on what can go right and what we’re grateful for and just being and staying present in the moment, working toward a better future.”
Nikohl currently has one EP and a few singles and she’s working on a full-length album to hopefully be released by the end of 2021 though she’s reluctant to attach a set release date. “I’m trying not to put a hard set date on it because I don’t want to rush myself with the project, but within the next year I’m hoping to release it,” she says. The album will be called “Ascend” and will explore themes of universal consciousness and self-awareness.
