A family outing to Broken Down Dam, a city park or space could soon be interrupted by the sound of goats.
Yes, for real. No, they will not be running loose, but will instead be behind electrified fencing and restricted to certain areas.
The Fergus Falls City Council discussed a proposal for allowing goats within the city limits of Fergus Falls for vegetation management purposes at the Aug. 16 Committee of the Whole meeting.
In a presentation from local business owner and longtime resident Karen L. Terry, she discussed how goats could be a possible solution for properties with extensive brush.
“Goats are being used in a lot of places now for eating brush. That’s what they’re good at. They shine at clearing brush,” said Terry.
Terry explained that they are being used in a lot of areas to remove whatever vegetation is there for a variety of reasons.
“Some people just want the brush to be gone, some people want a better view. Some people want a firebreak. We’re seeing this more out west with goats to clear bush, where they have less fuel to carry fire through and I think we’re going to see more of that as time goes on,” said Terry
Terry said poison ivy is also something they can clear as well as buckthorn, which is really an issue in this area and it saves people an enormous amount of time having to get rid of it, eliminating the need for chemical applications.
Terry then showed council members some photos that illustrated how quick they can clean up an area. She stated that with some areas depending on size and density, it can take only about two weeks to get the work done on roughly half an acre.
Goats are being used in many areas in the state as well such as projects in Glenwood, Albert Lea, Detroit Lakes and Faribault.
Terry has even started a business called “Terry Prairie Goats” and has cleared brush at at least four sites so far.
A key component of their success is electric mesh fencing, which keeps the goats situated in a specific area and also protects them from predators.
Council member Scott Kvamme asked Terry if it might be safer if there could be a secondary fence to prevent children or others from making contact with the electrified fence.
Terry said that is something that could be easily accommodated and also suggested that if the area to be cleaned up was near a lake or a river that she would suggest running in a full enclosure rather than up to the water's edge.
“Goats are increasingly being recognized as beneficial ‘tools’ in land management because they are exceptional at clearing brush from public and private properties. Advantages of using goats rather than conventional brush control methods include decreased costs and emissions from gas-powered equipment, decreased costs and use of herbicides, decreased viability of noxious plant seeds, addition of natural fertilizer to soil, and strong human interest. Comprehensive management plans can be created to address a property owners’ land management goals and how goats can be a part of those plans,” stated Terry
Council members appeared to be enthusiastic about exploring the possibility of doing a test in the city in some fashion and a motion was carried by council to instruct city staff about starting the process of writing or changing city ordinance.