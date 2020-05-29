Great Plains Natural Gas Company is conducting its annual quality control survey of the natural gas system to ensure public safety and the proper operation of the gas lines and meters.
The project involves a technician walking alleys, streets and highways to inspect the natural gas mains and service lines maintained by Great Plains. Southern Cross Corporation has been hired to perform this survey.
You will be able to recognize Southern Cross employees by the personal protective equipment (high visibility vests and clothing) with the Great Plains logo. They will be driving vehicles labeled with both Great Plain and Southern Cross logos.
The survey is happening in Fergus Falls and Marshall.
The Southern Cross employee will require access to customer property and the natural gas meter. They will have identification and will explain their purpose for being on private property. All people working on the project will follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing. They will not need to enter a customer’s home.
