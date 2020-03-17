Great Plains Natural Gas announced that they will take measures to help customers during the coronavirus situation.
According to a press release:
As the situation with COVID-19 (coronavirus) continues to evolve, Great Plains Natural Gas’ priority is always the safety and health of our employees, our customers and the public. We know our customers look to us to provide safe and reliable natural gas service, which requires
employees being available 24/7 to fulfill critical roles and emergency response. We also know some of our business and residential customers might have trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus related hardships. In that regard, Great Plains Natural Gas has taken measurable actions to help our customers:
▪ We will not be disconnecting customers for nonpayment during this time.
▪ We have filed requests with our regulatory commissions for a waiver that allows the company to waive late fees.
▪ And, as always, we will work with customers on payment plan options.
We have instituted certain measures to help protect our employees from exposure to COVID-19 and to curb the potential spread of the virus in customer homes and facilities. We are closely following recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This includes recommendations on social distancing.
These temporary practices may appear less friendly than the interaction you’ve come to expect from us, but please know we are committed during this difficult time to providing our same high level of customer service.
For more information and to track updates on coronavirus related measures taken by Great Plains Natural Gas, visit our website at www.gpng.com.
