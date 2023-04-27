STATE!

From left to right: Landen Krause, Joe Rogal, Caden Carlson, Jadan Heikes and Hayden Sanchez.

 Submitted

The Fergus Falls FFA chapter was welcomed back to town in grand style with a police escort and lots of fanfare on Apr. 25, following a major win at the State FFA Convention.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?