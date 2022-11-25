For the first time in the history of Catholic Daughters Court Saint Cabrini, they have sponsored three student winners in the organization’s National Education Contest. This incredible result was announced at the Catholic Daughters of the Americas biennial convention in Puerto Rico, a remarkable achievement for the Our Lady of Victory School students. The following are the results of the event:
Music division II: 1st Place — Maeve Cox Ct St. Cabrini #1466 Fergus Falls
Poetry Division I: 3rd Place — Jaydee Fronning Ct St. Cabrini #1466 Fergus Falls
Essay Division II: 3rd Place — Maeve Cox Ct. St. Cabrini #1466 Fergus Falls
Missy Hermes is involved in the Catholic Daughters and the OLV church and explains how the event was quite the achievement for the young participants: “It’s a real accomplishment — it’s not just the states that they’re competing against, it’s also all of the territories that are included in the Catholic Daughters organization. It’s amazing the spectrum of creativity you see.”
Jake Raths is the principle for OLV School and describes the contest in a bit more detail: “Sixth-graders have six different categories of expression they can choose to approach a theme with including hand-drawn art, computer art, essay, poetry, photography and music.”
Fourth and fifth graders also compete however they don’t have the categories of music or photography.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to showcase their talents,” Raths notes.
OLV School was founded in 1956 and serves pre-K through grade six and as a Catholic school fosters spiritual development, academic excellence, responsibility to self and service to others. The school empowers students to be lifelong learners and to be dedicated to living out Catholic values.
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas was founded in New York in 1903 by John E. Carberry and several other Knights of Columbus as a charitable, benevolent and patriotic sorority for Catholic ladies; the CDA had 90 courts by 1908 and had grown from a membership of less than 100 to more than 10,000.
The Catholic Daughters meet at the OLV Church with membership open to all Catholic women ages 18 and older.
