Making awards history

Jaydee Fronning, pictured left with an award for poetry and Maeve Cox with her awards for both essay and music divisions each placed in the CDA Education contest at the national level. 

 Submitted | Shirley Seyfried

For the first time in the history of Catholic Daughters Court Saint Cabrini, they have sponsored three student winners in the organization’s National Education Contest. This incredible result was announced at the Catholic Daughters of the Americas biennial convention in Puerto Rico, a remarkable achievement for the Our Lady of Victory School students. The following are the results of the event:



