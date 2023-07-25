Greater Fergus Falls has a newly-created endowment fund to further support its economic development work for the city.
“Greater Fergus Falls is a public-private partnership, now five years old, and has enjoyed great success in building our local economy,” said board chair Andrew Yaggie. “We are tremendously grateful to our many financial supporters who believe in growing Fergus Falls. In addition to annual support, GFF now offers the option to also contribute to the endowment. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, so all support for GFF is tax deductible.”
The endowment is a new option to support the organization’s economic development work, in addition to the generous annual support of the city and its businesses and individuals who recognize the importance of growing the local economy and competing with other communities for jobs and growth.
The endowment fund is intended to be permanent, so that the income from the fund can be used as a source of additional funds for economic development work. GFF intends to spend no more than 5% of the fund each year towards its mission, allowing the principal to grow.
The new endowment fund has already received a $5,000 grant from the Chief Justice Roger and Agnes Dell Charitable Trust to get started. The endowment fund welcomes planned giving. Those interested in supporting the endowment may contact Greater Fergus Falls atinfo@greaterfergusfalls.com,218-321-2079, or visit their website at greaterfergusfalls.com.
