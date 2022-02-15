A pilot program is getting underway in Otter Tail County that will see, for the first time, recycling of organics. Simply put, organics are defined as both pre-consumer and post-consumer food waste, which include meat and dairy. Organics recycling is the industry term for composting food waste and other organic material on a large scale.
The Organics Recycling Pilot Program was supported by a grant from the Pollution Control Agency.
Public information and education officer, Cedar Walters, said this program is a first step toward diverting a large amount of organic waste from disposal in landfills or the Perham Resource Recovery Facility, where it doesn’t burn well.
Walters said the organics recycling pilot program will collect food scraps and other organic waste from larger waste generators such as schools and health care facilities and deliver it to the Glacial Ridge Composting Facility located near Hoffman, in Douglas County.
Walters said participating pilot sites have been equipped with green bins, compostable bags, signage and green refuse carts to collect the organic waste.
“Some of the participating sites will see a reduction in waste generation of 30% or more as a result of participating in this program. In one cafeteria, 50% of the waste was compostable, so they will be instantly cutting their waste in half by participating in organics recycling. This is something we look forward to celebrating with our participating sites,” added Walters.
Some of the sites include M State, Area Learning Center, Cleveland Elementary and Kennedy Secondary Schools in Fergus Falls, Henning School, Lake Region Healthcare, LB Homes (main campus and Woodland Lodge), Parkers Prairie Elementary School and High School, Perham Health, PioneerCare, Pizza Ranch of Fergus Falls and Perham, Salvation Army, Service Food Toast, Underwood School and Union Pizza.
Walters emphasized that keeping organic waste out of the landfill has numerous benefits, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions that are the result of food waste slowly breaking down in the oxygen-poor environment of a landfill and saving landfill space for waste that isn’t recyclable or compostable. Composting also helps recover some of the resources that went into producing the food and helps replenish soil fertility.
Throughout the duration of the project, the program is expected to divert roughly 200 tons — 40,000 pounds of organic material from the waste stream for composting. The project is expected to run through June of 2023.
More information about the Organics Recycling Pilot Program is available at ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/organics-recycling/.
Questions about the organics recycling pilot program can be directed to Cedar Walters at cwalters@co.ottertail.mn.us or 218-998-8914.