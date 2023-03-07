Starting up

Walter Ribeiro, owner of The Dragonfly-e Inc., is located at The Foundry in downtown Fergus Falls. 

 Submitted

The Dragonfly-e Inc., an emerging “green” entrepreneur, is the next start-up to locate at The Foundry through Greater Fergus Falls’ Accelerator program.



