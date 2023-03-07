The Dragonfly-e Inc., an emerging “green” entrepreneur, is the next start-up to locate at The Foundry through Greater Fergus Falls’ Accelerator program.
Owner Walter Ribeiro is an emerging innovation-ledtechnology start-up that is developing carbon sequestration software and will be seeking partnerships with municipalities and agribusinesses throughout the region. His goal is to introduce a carbon emission reduction solution into our economy with equity in mind, allowing all people the access and affordability to go green.
Ribeiro is an Otter Tail County resident that hails from Brazil. He has deep roots in green entrepreneurship as his uncle developed an anaerobic digester to capture and reuse gas on their family farm. He also studied public safety and served in the Brazilian military and the U.S. Army.
Ribeiro said, “The City of Fergus Falls and Greater Fergus Falls are playing a game-changing role in this project by effectively increasing Minnesota’s competitiveness in this market. Our solution is scalable but we’re excited for rural communities to lead the way.”
Ribeiro recently completed a lean canvas start-up program through the ILT Academy, which helps underestimated entrepreneurs create, validate and develop business ideas and offers opportunities to pitch them to stakeholders and investors. He will continue to build and scale his business plan, identify and develop partnerships and leverage resources available through GFF’s Entrepreneur Initiative, which includes free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners.
GFF’s CEO NeTia Bauman said, “We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to work with a tech start-up like Dragonfly and assist their team during their pre-development phase. Fostering the growth of small businesses and scaling start-ups throughout our region is central to our mission and our Accelerator program exemplifies the abundance mindset that we need in entrepreneurship-led economic development today.”
