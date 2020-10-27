The Fergus Falls Veterans Home will be going green thanks to a $100,000 matching appropriation from the Legislature.
The purpose of the appropriation in formal legislative language is “to design, construct and equip a new greenhouse at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls.”
Fergus Falls Post 30 American Legion Commander Warren Wilson has been one of the men who has made the idea of a greenhouse at the Vets Home bloom and grow.
“It’s a project the Veterans Home has been working on for quite some time,” Wilson said.
Wilson shys away from taking the credit for putting the greenhouse in the recently passed legislative bonding bill.
“There has been some fundraising done for it,” Wilson said. “I haven’t done as much as what I think the folks at state have thought I’ve done but I am the commander down here so I know a little about it.”
The matching $100,000 raised locally has been carried out by the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars and others in the community.
Wilson is enthusiastic about the project.
“It’s really just a neat project for the residents to grow some things,” Wilson said. “There is going to be some education things going on with it also with kids and groups that come up there.”
The amount of matching funds proved necessary because constructing and equipping a greenhouse is no light job according to Wilson.
“They thought they were going to just put a building out there but then they found out they have to have some electric out there and some heat and some water and in order to do all that you have to have some footings, so what started out as a real neat idea turned into a more expensive issue,” Wilson said.
Veterans home administrator Scott Buchanan wants to break ground on the project in 2021.
“COVID-19 has presented many challenges for our veterans home as well as every nursing home across the state,” Buchanan said. “COVID-19 could certainly impact this project but we will do our very best to have a plan in place to break ground on the greenhouse project in 2021.”
Buchanan said residents of the veterans home are excited about the bonding bill and the place the Fergus Falls facility has found in it.
“When completed our greenhouse will allow for an accessible, comfortable space for our veterans to garden,” Buchanan said. Our veterans and our staff very much appreciate all the generous donations given and any state funds provided for this project.”
