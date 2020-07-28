The city of Perham has a new police chief. James Gritz will be moving into the job Aug. 24.
Gritz was hired July 17. Prior to accepting the position Gritz served as the police chief of Bertha and as chief at New York Mills. He was also on the staff of the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and has been an emergency medical technician (EMT) with Perham medical services.
Jason Hoaby, who tendered his resignation effective resignation Aug. 10, has made plans to return to school.
Gritz and Hoaby have something in common. Hoaby was also chief of police in New York Mills before taking the Perham job. He joined the New York Mills Police Department in 2004 and four years later became chief of the department. Hoaby moved over to Perham in 2010 as chief.
Hoaby grew up in Perham and graduated with the Class of 2000.
Gritz will head a department that includes five full-timers and four part-timers. Gritz will also have a full-time administrative assistant.
“We are sad to see Chief Hoaby go but we are grateful for the time that he led the Perham PD and for his 10 years of service and dedication to our community. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Jonathan Smith, Perham city administrator. “That being said we are excited to bring James on. He has several years of chief experience in neighboring communities with a strong reputation and a true knowledge of community policing. He understands the needs of our community and I think he will be a great fit here in Perham.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.