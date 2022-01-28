Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, companies have quickly shifted their business models, and consumers, just as quickly, have changed their consumption behaviors.
The big world of online ordering got even bigger, and it seems as though it isn’t going anywhere.
One vital, commonly frequented set of businesses that readily stepped up to the challenge and pivoted their services was grocery stores.
Shopping online for groceries has become ever more common, and companies like Instacart, along with curbside pick-up at mass retailers like Walmart and Aldi, have become the norm.
Service Food Market in Fergus Falls is hopping on the online ordering train and recently announced that it will be accepting online and over-the-phone orders for pick up and delivered groceries.
The timely move comes as more and more companies begin to realize that the convenience-based habits picked up by consumers during the pandemic are not going anywhere anytime soon.
In addition to meeting the need of convenience-based consumer trends, the pick-up or delivery method is a great option for elderly shoppers who may not want to venture out in the ice and snow, or who are particularly vulnerable to a severe case of COVID-19.
Another perk of the decision by Service Food Market, is that offering pick up and delivery options will make it even easier for residents to support their local grocer, all while experiencing the conveniences commonly offered by mass retailers.
Service Food employees will take a grocery order, fulfill the grocery list and have the groceries ready for pick up by the patron at a selected time, or will deliver it to the patron’s residence (currently deliveries are limited to within the city limits of Fergus Falls). Cash, checks and credit cards will all be accepted as forms of payment.
