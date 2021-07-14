The annual Shop, Move ‘n Groove event has evolved! For the first year, the event has been extended out both geographically and in time frame. The new and improved event is a citywide event taking place July 15 - Aug. 1.
Also new this year is Shop BINGO. Shop BINGO gives shoppers a chance to win over $600 in prizes when shopping with chamber members. Playing is easy. Shop BINGO cards can be picked up at the Fergus Falls Chamber office or online at fergusfalls.com. As you shop with Chamber members, they will sign their square. Get a BINGO and register at the Chamber office for Fergus Bucks.
Even more new and fun offerings are happening this year with the “Selfie Scavenger Hunt!” This has started and runs through the course of the Shop, Move ‘n Groove event, ending on Aug. 1. To participate, follow the Chamber on Instagram and Facebook. Each day, a new destination will be shared. The destination is in Fergus Falls and clues will be provided to help locate the right spot. After finding the location, snap a selfie, post on social media, and tag the Chamber using the hashtag #FFCCSelfies2021. Your post qualifies you to win $250 in Fergus Bucks from the Chamber!
“We’re looking forward to more than two weeks of fun activities focusing on Shop, Move ‘n Groove,” expressed Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman. “There’s really something for everyone – whether you like to SHOP, MOVE or GROOVE – or all of the above.”
Workman shared that last year, the event tracked more than $755,00 in local spending during Shop, Drop ‘n Win. This year’s goal is to shatter that amount. “It makes such a positive impact for our region when we spend and invest locally,” she explained.
A list of Shop, Move ‘n Groove activities is provided below and is available online at fergusfalls.com/events/details/shop-move-n-groove-throughout-fergus-falls-62003?calendarMonth=2021-07-01
July 15 - Aug. 1
Shop-BINGO, Shop, Drop ‘n Win & Selfie Scavenger Hunt
Downtown Open “Late ‘til 8” every Thursday
Farmers Markets Wednesdays & Saturdays
July 15
Kiwanis Root Beer & Orange Floats, Otter Cove 1-5pm
Kettle Corn & Games, Park Region, 2-8pm
Lucky Duck Derby, Otter Tail River, 5pm
Otter Cove Grand Opening, 5:15pm
Precious Plastics Demo, Springboard for the Arts, 5-8pm
Summer Social project time, Tangles to Treasures, 5-8pm
Downtown Historical Walking Tour, Central Dam, 7pm
July 15 –17
Citywide Sidewalk Sales (indoor & outdoor)
July 16
The Balgaard Brothers Live, Outstate Brewing 7-10pm
July 16 - 17
Street Stock Tour & World of Outlaws @ I-94 Speedway
July 18
Tonic-Sol-fa Concert @ Kirkbride Park, 6pm
July 20
Parking Lot Picnic @ Ole & Lena’s & Aflac, 11am-2pm
Outdoor Fitness Class @ Meadow Farm Foods, 5:30pm
July 21-24
West Otter Tail County Fair
July 22 & July 29
Live Music @ Dandelion & Burdock, 5-8pm
July 23
Pebble Lake Youth Triathlon
July 24
Brunch & Live Music, Fabled Farmer
July 27
Connect4Lunch, Fabled Farmer, 11:30am,
Aug. 1
Neil Diamond Tribute Concert, Kirkbride Park, 6pm
Aug. 2 & 3
Prize Drawings for Shop, Drop ‘n Win
Shop-BINGO & Selfie Scavenger Hunt
