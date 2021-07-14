Movin’ & Groovin

Children attending Shop, Move ‘n Groove enjoy inflatables in a previous event. 

The annual Shop, Move ‘n Groove event has evolved! For the first year, the event has been extended out both geographically and in time frame. The new and improved event is a citywide event taking place July 15 - Aug. 1.  

Also new this year is Shop BINGO. Shop BINGO gives shoppers a chance to win over $600 in prizes when shopping with chamber members. Playing is easy. Shop BINGO cards can be picked up at the Fergus Falls Chamber office or online at fergusfalls.com. As you shop with Chamber members, they will sign their square. Get a BINGO and register at the Chamber office for Fergus Bucks. 

Even more new and fun offerings are happening this year with the “Selfie Scavenger Hunt!” This has started and runs through the course of the Shop, Move ‘n Groove event, ending on Aug. 1. To participate, follow the Chamber on Instagram and Facebook. Each day, a new destination will be shared. The destination is in Fergus Falls and clues will be provided to help locate the right spot. After finding the location, snap a selfie, post on social media, and tag the Chamber using the hashtag #FFCCSelfies2021. Your post qualifies you to win $250 in Fergus Bucks from the Chamber! 

“We’re looking forward to more than two weeks of fun activities focusing on Shop, Move ‘n Groove,” expressed Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Workman.  “There’s really something for everyone – whether you like to SHOP, MOVE or GROOVE – or all of the above.” 

Workman shared that last year, the event tracked more than $755,00 in local spending during Shop, Drop ‘n Win. This year’s goal is to shatter that amount. “It makes such a positive impact for our region when we spend and invest locally,” she explained. 

 A list of Shop, Move ‘n Groove activities is provided below and is available online at fergusfalls.com/events/details/shop-move-n-groove-throughout-fergus-falls-62003?calendarMonth=2021-07-01

 

July 15 - Aug. 1

Shop-BINGO, Shop, Drop ‘n Win & Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Downtown Open “Late ‘til 8” every Thursday

Farmers Markets Wednesdays & Saturdays

July 15

Kiwanis Root Beer & Orange Floats, Otter Cove 1-5pm

Kettle Corn & Games, Park Region, 2-8pm

Lucky Duck Derby, Otter Tail River, 5pm

Otter Cove Grand Opening, 5:15pm

Precious Plastics Demo, Springboard for the Arts, 5-8pm

Summer Social project time, Tangles to Treasures, 5-8pm

Downtown Historical Walking Tour, Central Dam, 7pm

July 15 –17

Citywide Sidewalk Sales (indoor & outdoor)

July 16

The Balgaard Brothers Live, Outstate Brewing 7-10pm

July 16 - 17

Street Stock Tour & World of Outlaws @ I-94 Speedway

July 18

Tonic-Sol-fa Concert @ Kirkbride Park, 6pm 

July 20

Parking Lot Picnic @ Ole & Lena’s & Aflac, 11am-2pm

Outdoor Fitness Class @ Meadow Farm Foods, 5:30pm

July 21-24

 West Otter Tail County Fair

July 22 & July 29

Live Music @ Dandelion & Burdock, 5-8pm

July 23   

Pebble Lake Youth Triathlon

July 24   

Brunch & Live Music, Fabled Farmer

July 27   

Connect4Lunch, Fabled Farmer, 11:30am,

Aug. 1   

Neil Diamond Tribute Concert, Kirkbride Park, 6pm 

Aug. 2 & 3  

Prize Drawings for Shop, Drop ‘n Win

Shop-BINGO & Selfie Scavenger Hunt

Load comments