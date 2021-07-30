Victorious trio is a Southern gospel group composed of tenor, Rich Treptow, his wife, alto, Linda Sue Treptow, and lead soprano, Cheryl Anderson. Both Rich and Cheryl have history performing musically, with Rich singing gospel and Cheryl, country. The group, which hails from Indianapolis, will be performing in Clitherall at Lakes Community Church on Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. in an uplifting and entertaining event.
“Victorious Trio graciously offered to put on a concert at our church,” shared Rev. Aaron Simon. “They are very talented singers, but they make their concerts personable. They tell the truth that we are all sinners who have broken God's law, and are deserving of hell, but Jesus took our punishment on the cross. He shed his blood, died and rose again three days later, so that we could go to heaven by trusting in Jesus alone.”
He continued to explain that he feels that today’s society uses entertainment to help forget troubles, but hope is lacking. Simon believes the concert will provide an enjoyable evening along with a healthy dose of hope.
Two members of Victorious Trio have a connection to Lakes Community Church, which prompted them to offer to perform during a vacation in Otter Tail County.
Attendance at the Aug. 22 performance by Victorious Trio will be free of charge, though a free-will “love” offering will be collected.
More information about Victorious Trio is available on their website — victorioustrio.com/.
