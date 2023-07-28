HOPE

The new Alexandria Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge inpatient men’s facility will be situated on roughly 13.5 acres on Lake Winona.

 Submitted

Individuals who have found themselves in the court system for substance abuse convictions will often have court ordered completion of a treatment program as a requirement of their sentence or ask their defense attorney if they can voluntarily enter one of these programs.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?