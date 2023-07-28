Individuals who have found themselves in the court system for substance abuse convictions will often have court ordered completion of a treatment program as a requirement of their sentence or ask their defense attorney if they can voluntarily enter one of these programs.
One of those programs is the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge (MnTC). Up until recently they had to go to Duluth, Brainerd or other locations in the state.
According to a release from the organization, MnTC recently broke ground on a new men's treatment facility in Alexandria last year that will address the dire need for substance use treatment and co-occurring mental health services in western Minnesota, underscoring the organization's commitment to its mission. The inpatient men’s facility will be situated on roughly 13.5 acres on Lake Winona.
As part of Human Services Omnibus bill SF2934, legislation, supported by Sen. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) and Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley), was successfully passed this session.
The legislation introduces a supplemental group housing rate, which will play a crucial role in facilitating comprehensive services at the new facility. Tom Truszinki, CEO of MnTC stressed how much the new facility is needed.
"We express our gratitude for the unwavering support from legislators, enabling us to extend our services to hundreds more Minnesotans annually. Alexandria has recognized the significance of this new facility, responding to the urgent need for these crucial services.," said Truszinki.
In addition to Rasmusson and Backer, several other area legislators supported the legislation, including Sen. Torrey Westrom (R-Elbow Lake), Rep. Mary Franson (R-Alexandria), Rep. Paul Anderson (R-Starbuck), and Rep. Tom Murphy (R-Underwood).
According to their Facebook page, they are making progress on building this unique purpose-built facility.
“Progress is being made every day at the new Alexandria campus! Some portions are even getting sheetrock while others are still waiting for roofing trusses. Please keep the crews and the facility covered in prayer! We are also encasing Bibles in the concrete and writing scripture on the trusses and studs,” states a post from July 20.
MnTC is a drug and alcohol treatment and recovery program that has been in operation since 1983. Typically upon intake MnTC assesses a client's needs, develops planned interventions, provides services to help reduce or stop the substance use, coordinate services with other providers, and reassesses the client on a regular basis. This program is licensed for Substance Use Disorder Treatment by the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) under MN statute 245G.
MnTC has a total of 11 locations throughout the state, including long-term recovery and short-term intensive treatment programs as well as extensive prevention services through the organization’s program, Know the Truth (KTT). Each year, KTT speaks in more than 160 high schools and middle schools across the state, sharing personal stories of addiction with students to help prevent substance use.
