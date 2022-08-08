Ruffed grouse are found throughout Minnesota’s three major biomes and are arguably the state’s most popular upland game bird – total annual harvest of the species varies but typically ranges from 250,000 to over one million birds taken.
Noted for their drumming vocals during breeding season and loner behavior outside of mating, ruffed grouse are a valuable species for both hunters and the varied ecosystems in which they reside.
Ruffed grouse populations have been observed to fluctuate at predictable 10-year intervals; the causes of these patterns are currently unknown and are shared with other Minnesota animals such as snowshoe hares.
Charlotte Roy is the grouse project leader with the MN DNR and describes current population trends regarding the bird, “while ruffed grouse drumming counts are up, they are not a reliable way to predict the fall hunting season.”
The unexpectedly high grouse counts may be a result of the warmer temperatures and drier conditions existing last year during May and June – these variables favor a high nest success rate and aid in chick survival. In addition to prime breeding conditions, snowfall over the previous winter provided ideal roosting conditions throughout much of the ruffed grouse’s range.
Drumming is a low sound created by male grouse as they beat their wings rapidly and in a quickening fashion to mark areas of their territory. The behavior is also meant to attract to females that are prepared to begin nesting; clutches typically range from 10 to 14 eggs and hatch in 23 days, producing chicks that remain with the mother for 16 weeks.
“In a typical year we have 16 cooperating organizations providing folks to help us count grouse drumming,” Roy explains. “We are grateful to our federal and tribal partners for their assistance in completing routes.”
Spruce grouse are another popular species for birders and those hitting the hunting grounds alike. These birds have different habitat requirements when compared to the roughed grouse and appear in different areas of the state; while they thrive in different regions of Minnesota, both species have recently experienced high rates of nest success due in large part to the arid conditions experienced during last year’s spring and summer seasons.
“We also recorded an increase in sharp-tailed grouse in east-central Minntesota, which is positive this year but could be short-lived,” Roy states. “These birds require areas of approximately one to three square miles of grassland and brush land, so managing their habitats often requires the cooperation between multiple landowners.”
More information regarding grouse species and current season regulations can be found at the following: dnr.state.mn.us.
