As members of The Fergus Falls Daily Journal staff passed a baseball around the table, retiring marketing consultant Tom Grout got to hear about how much his co-workers appreciated him and his work at the paper.
“What is there really to say, you’re going to be missed,” managing editor Zach Stich said. “On gloomy days, I could always rely on you to brighten them up with a funny joke, by talking sports or just listening. I wish you best in the future and god speed.”
Grout will leave the office of The Daily Journal as an employee for the final time today as he looks to enjoy less work and more relaxation. But he hasn’t totally turned in his work boots as he plans to continue to work part time.
“I’m going to work part time in Elbow Lake, so no more driving,” Grout said, “And I will do a lot of golfing this summer.”
Grout, who had previously worked for The Daily Journal, returned in 2014. While many things had changed with the business and in his department, he provided stability and was always dependable.
“Tom has been an asset to his customers and The Daily Journal over the years,” publisher Ken Harty said. “His solid work ethic and good nature will be missed. We wish him a happy retirement and best wishes.”
During his retirement sendoff Thursday, others chimed in with their thoughts and memories of Grout. Graphic designer Deb Erickson said she would miss Grout as he was one of the first to the office and they could share stories and talk about things before the day got going. Jim Sturgeon, marketing consultant, discussed several of the fun times the two had in both their multiple stints with The Daily Journal over the years and hopes to go golfing with him in the future.
Asked why he made the decision to retire, Grout explained that “I’m at an age where I can.
“I want to enjoy life at a slower pace now. I have had friends and have known people who were about to retire or just retired and then they passed away before they could enjoy it. I don’t want to be one of those people.”
Grout had been making plans to retire from full-time work for awhile, but he never felt like he had a proper replacement. With addition of Sarah Johnson, Grout was comfortable ending his tenure.
“What makes it easier to leave The Journal is that I have a good replacement. I have been working with Sarah Johnson now for a few months and I am very confident in her abilities to take good care of my friends who are my accounts. She is very bright and she is originally from Fergus Falls so she has come home,” Grout added.
While he is happy to spend more time with his family and have more free time, Grout will miss his co-workers, clients and friends.
“I will miss all the people I worked with at the office and all the people I have met here in Fergus Falls through these years. Especially all my clients that I have not only had good business relations with but became friends,” Grout said.
