Otter Tail County (OTC) is trying to attract more homeowners to the area with a program called the “Big Build." Its mission is described as expanding housing opportunities and reinvestment throughout OTC.
The OTC Community Development Agency (CDA) launched the "Big Build" at the end of 2019, as a housing growth and investment initiative. The initiative was created because the expansion of housing opportunities is a countywide priority to address workforce needs and existing residents’ needs. With more than 1,000 available jobs in the county right now, increasing the housing supply will help meet the needs of newcomers filling these job openings and existing residents seeking more suitable housing options.
OTC’s "Big Build" initiative saw promising housing growth in 2021. Last year, $79.2 million in housing investment was added in the county from 507 new and rehabbed housing units, 435 of these being new construction and 72 being rehabbed units. This is an increase in new construction countywide compared to 2020.
The success of 2021 is great progress toward the "Big Build’s" goal of 5,000 new or significantly rehabbed homes by 2025. Since launching the initiative, 30% of that goal has been completed. More homes are still needed to meet demand and achieve the big goal.
“I am excited and motivated by the progress we have made to our goal of 5,000 units by 2025,” said Otter Tail County commissioner and Community Development Association (CDA) board member, Lee Rogness. “The increase in construction shows the strong housing demand and the commitment of local builders to make progress even with supply chain and building material costs presenting unique challenges.”
Up to a $15,000 property tax rebate is available for future homeowners and builders or developers of new single and two-family homes. The goal is to open up lower value, existing home stock to new home buyers, increase the tax base through a rebate of property taxes on newly constructed homes and inspire people to replace dilapidated housing structures within the county.
Some specific criteria must be met, however, to qualify for the property tax rebate, and approval must be received before construction begins. A refund of the county’s portion of the property tax, along with the city’s portion is based on the increase to real estate taxes as a result of building a new home. The county will also provide up to a $15,000 tax refund over five years or $10,000 throughout the county plus an additional $5,000 if residence being built is located within a participating city.
The participating cities taking part in the property tax rebate include: Battle Lake, Fergus Falls, Henning, New York Mills, Ottertail, Parkers Prairie, Pelican Rapids, Perham and Vergas.
In addition to the other criteria, the home must be a primary residence only, not a seasonal home. The county says the rebate would be paid to the property owner of record in December of the year the build takes place.
A major benefit is the property tax rebate does transfer with the sale of the property and an applicant can be the future homeowner, the builder or developer.
A strong need for housing remains even with the successes of 2021, and the CDA can provide support and resources to housing projects in OTC.
The CDA is a local government agency that is governed by a nine-member board of commissioners. The purpose of the CDA is to strengthen the communities of OTC by expanding housing opportunities, promoting business development and fostering the coordination of public and private resources. The work of the CDA is intended to be complementary, additive, and supportive to existing efforts throughout OTC.
More information about the "Big Build," including information about the resources available for projects can be found at bigbuildotc.com or by contacting Amy Baldwin at 218-998-8050.