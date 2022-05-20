Otter Tail County’s Youth Workforce Navigation Program will be receiving a major boost this year in the form of a grant to the tune of $100,000.
This award is a welcome supplement provided by Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (MN DLI) and will help grow the program, which seeks to encourage on the job training and help expose youths ages 16 and older to job market sectors that are experiencing exponential growth and are becoming highly in-demand occupations.
Out of the 32 applications that made it through to the fifth round of consideration, Otter Tail County was one of the successful 11 local partnerships that were awarded grants aimed at cultivating a successful future workforce.
The Youth Skills Training (YST) initiative was signed into law in 2017 after receiving overwhelming bipartisan support.
“The Youth Skills Training grant will provide a notable kickstart to the Youth Workforce Navigation Program,” Kurt Mortenson comments.
Mortenson is the Otter Tail County Commissioner and is keen to observe the positive impact this initiative will foster. “We have received a lot of feedback and input from area schools and employers, and a consistent message we’re hearing is that this type of outreach and funding are critical to ensuring the future health of both local businesses and area youths.”
Roslyn Robertson, DLI commissioner, lauds the partnerships created through the programs the state encourages in response to a burgeoning young workforce entering into an increasingly dynamic modern job market. “Working with these partners gives us the opportunity to support workforce development in a unique and specific way that meets the community and employers’ needs.”
The Youth Workforce Navigation Program is something open to everyone in the county, both big and small. If you’re an employer or educational institution, big or small, and are interesting in getting involved, contact Amy Johnson at Amy@CardinalConsultingSolutions.com for more information.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone