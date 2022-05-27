Recently a new Minnesota law was signed into law that makes several changes to Minnesota liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales, allowing more off-sale options for smaller breweries and expanding license opportunities for specific cities and events.
Local brewery, Fergus Brewing co-founder Andy Beck said it is a law that has been needed.
“We’re really excited about it, it really opens up our ability to serve the public, with having different vessel sizes to sell from our taproom directly to people coming in. Most of the country already has this law in place, Minnesota was one of the few places that was actually holding out. So in the future we’ll plan on increasing the different sizes available in our taproom, going to 16 and 12 ounces and the crowler sizes we’ve been having. From a brewery standpoint, it’s a big step forward to the freedom that we were pursuing,” said Beck.
Several things have changed with new law that was signed on May 22, including overturning the 20,000 barrel per year cap on craft beer production.
With a new production cap, the new law will allow smaller breweries to sell their products in bottles and cans and distilleries will be able to offer off-sale products in standard size cans and open cocktail rooms.
The law also extends hours for alcohol sale during live world cup soccer matches, as well as offering cities and counties temporary on-sale licenses for events and fairs. Not specifically for West Central Minnesota, but in Anoka County, a new alcohol-permitted outdoor social district will be established with the law.
In a prepared statement from Gov. Tim Walz, he states, “I am proud to live in a state with so many locally owned breweries and distilleries. Every Minnesota business — big or small — deserves the opportunity to succeed. The pandemic has pushed us to think creatively when it comes to the food and beverage industry and this bill provides more opportunities for these businesses to thrive. This bill is one way we can support Minnesota’s local breweries and distilleries.”
The new off-sale provisions in the new law specifically read as follows: A micro-distillery license may allow the sale of one 375 milliliter bottle up to a total of 750 milliliters per customer per day of product manufactured on site, in any size container or combination of containers approved with the following requirements:
Off-sale hours of sale must conform to hours of sale for retail off-sale licensees in the licensing municipality.
No brand may be sold at the microdistillery unless it is also available for distribution by wholesalers.
The commissioner may by rule establish reporting requirements for microdistilleries making off-sales of distilled spirits under this subdivision to ensure compliance with the 750 milliliter limit.