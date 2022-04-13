A Fergus Falls man, along with six others, have been sentenced in the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota. Abbot William Aho, a/k/a Boogie, 26 was sentenced on Apr. 12, on multiple charges.
It is alleged that from January through May 2019, Aho led a criminal gang known as the "Slither Gang," and conspired with other individuals to target and rob others, who were themselves alleged drug traffickers in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere.
According to court records, Aho and the co-conspirator gang members carried out a string of robberies by threats of violence, the infliction of violence and the brandishing of firearms and other dangerous weapons. Aho and the co-conspirators often resorted to home invasions or set up victims to meet at a public place, at which point they robbed them of drugs, money, firearms and personal property, later selling the drugs they stole.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Peter D. Welte sentenced Aho to 25 years in federal prison for the charges of continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act robbery; interference with commerce by threats and violence – Hobbs Act robbery; use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; conspiracy to possess with Intent to distribute and distribute controlled substances; and aiding and abetting. Chief Judge Welte also sentenced Aho to 5 years supervised release and 1,773.23 in restitution.
Interim United States Attorney Nicholas W. Chase stated in a release that in addition to numerous similar related federal prosecutions across the state as a part of the initiative, several of Aho’s co-conspirators were also sentenced for their involvement in the violent robberies:
• Cory Carlson, age 24, Robbinsdale: Sentenced on Dec. 9, 2021, to 100 months in federal prison and three years supervised release.
• Sarah Ann Carlson, age 21, Minneapolis: Sentenced on Jul. 19, 2021, to 80 months imprisonment and three years supervised release.
• Jared Christopher Kaul, age 21, Fridley: Sentenced on Dec. 8, 2021, to 32 months in federal prison and three years supervised release.
• Nicholas Dakota May, age 22, Fargo: Sentenced on Nov. 23, 2021, to 28 months imprisonment and three years supervised release.
• Shelby Lynn Dallman, age 23, Faribault: Sentenced on Aug. 23, 2021, to 24 months imprisonment and three years supervised release.
• Josiah Thomas Aguilar, age 21, Dilworth: Sentenced on Dec. 13, 2021, to 100 months in federal prison and three years supervised release.
Chase also stated that the case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF); Fergus Falls Police Department; Fargo Police Department; Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office; and Otter Tail County State's Attorney’s Office, and prosecuted by the U. S. Attorney’s office.