Affordable homeownership opportunities could be yours! Check out Habitat for Humanity and begin your home partnership now. Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity (FFAHFH) is seeking interested families for its homeownership program for 2020. This is an opportunity to inquire about the program or other areas of interest and involvement. They encourage interested families to visit the website at fergushabitat.org or call the office at 218-736-2905. Applications will open on Feb. 15 and close March 30.
Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity “brings people together to build affordable homes and bring hope to families in our local community.” The Fergus Falls Area chapter was founded in January 1991 and the first FFAHFH house was dedicated in June 1992. With the help received from dedicated volunteers and generous donations, the Fergus Falls affiliate has built 50 Habitat homes since 1991 throughout the area in the communities of Barrett, Battle Lake, Breckenridge, Dalton, Clitherall, Elbow Lake, Fergus Falls, Ottertail City, Pelican Rapids, Richville, Rothsay, Underwood, Fairmount and Wahpeton.
The preapplication process involves applicants showing demonstrated need for affordable housing. They must also have the ability to purchase a home. This requires an income that falls within 30-60% of an Otter Tail County family of four median income ($21,700-$42,300 annual income). Finally, they must show a willingness to “partner” with the affiliate. This means each adult is required to contribute 100 hours of “sweat equity” into the homebuilding process.
For complete information on FFAHFH and eligibility requirements for the homeownership program, visit ffhabitat.org or call 218-736-2905. Fergus Falls Area Habitat is an equal housing opportunity lender.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.