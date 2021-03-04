The Fergus Falls Area Habitat for Humanity 2021 Virtual Lowe’s Women Build event is on tap for Wednesday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m.

The event will include virtual tours of current Habitat for Humanity homes in Fergus Falls. It will also include inspiring stories from two local Habitat for Humanity homeowners. The tour will show how Habitat for Humanity has impacted local families, present current housing challenges in Otter Tail County and feature two video clips of how women are standing up for affordable housing.

While women are the targeted audience, men are also welcome to join in the tour.

To register email: www.ffhabitat.org/lows-women-build-event.

Questions can be directed to 218-736-2905 or emailed to: pmshol@gmail.com.

