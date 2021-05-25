“America is a paradise,” was the response from Jean Mondésir when reflecting on his time in the United States.
Mondésir is a Haitian man who became involved with the American nonprofit organization, Haiti Mama, as a for-hire driver. He instantly won over staff and became the organization’s primary transportation provider, later being hired by the organization after they secured a vehicle of their own.
Two years later, Mondésir and Haiti Mama founder, Tausha Pearson, found their trust-based friendship evolving. The couple married and soon after learned they were expecting a child together, the fourth child in their blended family.
After a whirlwind of paperwork and navigating the complexities of the Haitian government and U.S. Embassy, Pearson returned stateside with her two sons, Everest and Miles, while Mondésir remained in Haiti with his daughter, Melinda, uncertain of when he would be able to join his family in America.
Baby Solomon was born in the United States with his father tuned in on Facetime, allowing him to experience the birth of his son in the best option available considering the circumstances. It came as a welcome and exciting surprise when a few months later, Mondésir was granted a visa and was able to join Pearson and the boys in America during his first trip to the country. After arriving, the family learned that Mondésir would be required to remain in residence for a few years, so they began making a plan for their family. They decided to initially reside in rural Minnesota and have lived in Dalton and Fergus Falls, Pearson’s home.
On the anniversary of his arrival in America, Pearson asked her husband what his impression of America was, his response: “I realized how I imagined Heaven growing up is a reality of life for people here. Paradise is having everything you need and the possibility for more. America is a paradise in that way. But … I hate the food.”
In Haiti, meat is cleansed with citrus fruits and marinated in a variety of seasonings and lye. Rice and beans are also a staple. American food is highly processed, giving it a flavor that is off-putting when not accustomed to it. Mondésir has, however, found one location where he enjoys the food — The Viking Cafe in downtown Fergus Falls.
Aside from the food, there are only two complaints Modésir has about America — processes of the embassy in Haiti and treatment of the elderly.
Due to personal experience, Mondésir has witnessed the difficulties and expenses related to obtaining a visa. Understanding the process, he feels that the embassy is tricking the poor people in Haiti into giving them their money, as they are currently accepting applications and their associated fees despite knowing that they will not be issuing visas to thousands of those applicants, who then repeat the process.
In Haiti, elders are cared for by family members and friends. They are brought into their homes and cared for and are not left to fend for themselves or reside in long-term care facilities. This reality is unsettling for Mondésir, who feels that Haitians handle treatment of the elderly with more dignity and respect.
So far during his time in the United States Mondésir has had the opportunity to witness a heated presidential election and accompany his wife while she voted, a process he found organized and admirable. He watched from a distance while rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building and while tensions between civilians and law enforcement have grown. These occurrences are commonplace in Haiti, but at an elevated rate, duration and intensity. The country is overridden with poverty and desperation, steeped in the corruption of a government that seemingly works against its people.
Working in the construction industry, Modésir happily pays taxes.
“Take my money!” he exclaimed, stating that he appreciates that they are used to provide safe roads and ensure electricity is always available. This is not the reality in Haiti, where roads are poorly maintained and oftentimes dangerous to navigate and electricity is, for the most part, nonexistent.
Mondésir is enjoying his life in America, though winter was a shock to his system and something he wouldn’t be disappointed to skip in the future. He and Pearson continue their work with Haiti Mama, traveling often, which allows them to get back to Haiti for both work with the organization and to spend time with Mondésir’s daughter, who is awaiting her visa. With conflict in Haiti alarmingly high, the family anxiously awaits the day they can all be together in the United States.
