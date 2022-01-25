Time has certainly flown by, and the school year is officially halfway over. Monday night, the Fergus Falls Public School District School Board held their regularly scheduled school board meeting, which started off with a presentation from Kristie Sullivan and Krista Simengaard on the district’s Talent Development Program.
The program, which would be partially implemented in the 2022-23 school year, will help ensure that all students receive the educational support they need in order to reach their potential, particularly when it comes to students with “advanced potential” who may need a further challenge than what their classroom is offering. Further details on the curriculum of the program will be presented at another school board meeting in February.
Board members also heard from school principals, Tindy Rund, Ivan Hirst and Mark Anderson, who gave a brief recap on how the school year is progressing.
COVID-19 numbers continue to be “attention-grabbing,” said Superintendent Jeff Drake. Staffing remains a struggle due to the climbing case counts, but Drake stressed the district’s commitment to remaining with in-person learning. “Our commitment continues to be in-person learning, provided we have staff available to carry it out,” he explained. “Staff in each of the buildings have made an extreme effort to keep the ship sailing.”
Drake expressed his thanks to all of the staff who have stepped up to wear different hats in order to fill the gaps in staffing. “We are continuing to try to adapt and be flexible in terms of how we staff things,” he said, noting that they have been finding creative ways to make it work.
The grounds crew was referenced multiple times during the meeting, with principals, Drake and board members thanking them for their hard work in keeping the parking lots and grounds safe and cleared of ice and snow during a particularly cold and snowy winter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone