It’s not a done deal yet, but the Minnesota House of Representatives has included an eight year extension of the state historic tax credit in the omnibus tax bill.
Known officially as the "Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit," the program offers a 20% state tax credit for qualified historic rehabilitations and parallels the existing federal rehabilitation tax credit.
The reason for the eight year request, according to Revitalize MN, is that it will give developers, communities and construction crews the time they need in order to identify and build out the projects and then receive the tax credit support.
In February, Brian Stephenson of the Revitalize MN coalition stated that when the house bill was written, “The former Fergus Falls Regional Treatment Center (RTC), a Kirkbride designed building, is a prime example of how the historic tax credit could be utilized with a big, expensive and complicated project that you could have over 20% of it subsidized, which would be far more feasible for a developer to come in.”
Called an incredibly powerful economic tool, the state historic tax credit provides incentives to developers that in turn can help create jobs, along with other positive benefits in terms of economic activity.
Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL, Hopkins), the author and lead sponsor of the bill stated, “Since 2011, the Historic Tax Credit has created tremendous value across Minnesota. The extension of the tax credit last year was crucial to keeping the program going. But the eight year extension included in the omnibus bill will allow us to see its full potential.”
According to the annual State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) report, historic tax credit generated $1.4 billion in economic activity in 2021 alone. Since its inception, the historic tax credit has generated more than $5 billion in economic activity, created more than 28,000 jobs and been used on more than 170 projects across the state.
“Without this extension of our Historic Tax Credit, we stand to lose billions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs across Minnesota,” said Meghan Elliott, coalition leader and Founding Principal of New History, a consulting firm for historic building redevelopment. “There are dozens of projects in development right now that will come to a full stop if the Legislature does not act to protect the Historic Tax Credit. We are so grateful that lawmakers want to ensure communities can continue to benefit from the tax credit.”
The Minnesota House version of the bill states in the summary:
“H.F. 3688 would make two changes to the credit for historic structure rehabilitation. First, the bill would allow the credit to be taken in one lump-sum instead of being taken over a five-year time period. Second, the bill would extend the sunset date for the credit to 2030.”
According to the Department of Administration, the Minnesota Historic Structure Rehabilitation Tax Credit offers a 20% state tax credit for qualified historic rehabilitations and parallels the existing federal rehabilitation tax credit. It also offers project investors an option of a grant in lieu of a credit, whichever option best suits a developer's tax situation, in order to maximize the efficiency of the public dollars assisting the project. The program requires an application with the State Historic Preservation Office before project work begins.
The program is set to expire on June 30 unless renewed by the legislature.