The 2021-22 student handbook was on the agenda for approval at Monday’s school board meeting. After concerns were raised by Missy Hermes regarding verbiage on dress code, a motion was made and seconded to table the vote until further discussion could take place. Superintendent Jeff Drake explained that some discussion had taken place outside of the meeting regarding dress code verbiage, but following the discussion, he was not concerned about the manner in which dress code is addressed with students. Additional, broad topics for discussion within the student handbook were mentioned briefly before school board members voted on tabling the discussion. With a vote of 3-3, the motion for tabling the approval of the student handbook did not pass. The vote to approve the handbook was then conducted, which passed with a vote of 4-2. Additional discussion regarding the handbook can still occur following its approval.
Updates on the school district’s facilities are well underway. Lincoln School had playground equipment installed last week. Previous hydroseeding was successful and is developing nicely. There are outstanding items regarding kitchen tile and caulking that will be completed in upcoming months. Roof work, parking lot restriping, and remedies for painting the curb at Kennedy Secondary School are also in the works. Three compressors will be overhauled in August and continued examination of the chiller system is being done to determine the best options for moving forward with the chiller issues at the Community Ice Area.
Additional items discussed at the school board meeting are as follows:
544 Foundation’s Legends Golf Tournament was successful, with 18 teams participating. A final amount regarding funds raised has not yet been released.
Schools can no longer take meals away from students or mark their person in any way due to lack of funds in their account.
Eligibility for extracurricular activities has been updated. Changes will be available in the student handbook.
The student handbook will be provided digitally on Chromebooks for students grades 3-12. Students in grades K-2 will receive paper copies of the handbook, with paper copies available for older students upon request.
Discussions are underway about how to determine/share initial school information with families who do not speak/read English or for whom English is not their first language.
The following staff have resigned from their positions with Fergus Falls Public Schools — Kristin Schake, John Hagge, Vicky Muchow, Nathan Wedll.
Tina Billings has been hired as a kindergarten teacher at McKinley school.
Heidi Brown has been hired as a special education paraprofessional and Mary McConnell and Krista Abramson have been hired as classroom aides at Lincoln School.
Edward Shea has been contracted as mechanical supervisor for the school district.
