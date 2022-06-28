George B. Wright bought land along the Otter Tail River that eventually became the bustling city of Fergus Falls, with its close proximity to the river and the railroad arriving a few years later.
In honor of this momentous occasion will be a celebration like no other, the 150th birthday party for Fergus Falls.
Taking place on June 30, from 4-8 p.m., there will be music and many special events to mark the occasion, along with birthday cake for the first 500 guests, and a round of everyone singing “Happy Birthday” at 5 p.m.
Mayor Ben Schierer will kick off the event with remarks about the founding of the city, as well as formally dedicating the new Riverfront Pavilion and Spies Riverfront Park with a grand opening located along a historic route of the Otter Tail River, across from Fergus Falls City Hall.
Music is being provided by the group Motu. According to their Facebook page, Motu is a tropical party band that plays a wide variety of styles. Some of their genres include rock-n-roll, reggae, Americana, Latin and jazz, with a self described laid-back island feel.
For children of all ages, there will be activities galore with an opportunity to “touch a fire truck,” as well as a story walk and prize wheel from the Fergus Falls Public Library.
For those wanting to document their participation in the historic event there will also be a “selfie station,” giving party goers the opportunity to take photos of themselves at the event.
In addition to all the activities, there will be numerous food trucks and beer trucks to commemorate the occasion.
Businesses in downtown Fergus Falls will also be staying open until 8 p.m. with summer promotion “Late til 8” downtown, encouraging everyone all summer to shop downtown and support local businesses.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone