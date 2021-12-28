This past month, the Minnesota National Guard celebrated the 385th birthday of the National Guard. But the United States isn’t even that old, you might be wondering. The National Guard claims Dec. 13, 1636 as its official birthday. On that date the General Court of the Massachusetts Bay Colony passed a law establishing formal militia companies in the colony. These companies were made up of all adult males older than 16 and were expected to meet and train in military skills regularly.
The Minnesota National Guard was established in 1856 and is headquartered in St. Paul. The National Guard has more than 13,000 soldiers and airmen who serve in 58 communities across the state. The citizen-soldiers and airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are “Always Ready Always There” to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies and contribute to local communities.
Locally, the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry Regiment, is a battalion headquartered in Moorhead. The 2-136 IN (CAB) combines the efforts of its mechanized infantry and armor companies to execute tactical missions as part of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. There are five major units in the 2-136 IN: headquarters and headquarters company in Moorhead and Fergus Falls, A Company in Bemidji and Detroit Lakes, B Company in Crookston and Thief River Falls, C Company in Wadena, and I Company located at Camp Ripley Training Center. The 2-136 IN (CAB) motto is “REX MONTIS” or “king of the hill” as blazoned at the bottom of the unit insignia.
There was a small ceremony held in St. Paul on Dec. 13, cake was served.
