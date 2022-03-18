If you aren’t an avid quilter, you might not know it, but March is National Quilting Month. And Saturday, Mar. 19, is National Quilting Day.
What better way to celebrate than to visit with someone who has been running a local quilt shop for over 15 years?
Christy Jensen was born and raised in Fergus Falls. “My parents owned a business and I had worked there my whole life,” she shared.
Jensen and her brother have carried on the family business, taking over for their parents running the appliance shop, RV sales and quilt shop out of Pine Plaza in Fergus Falls.
Fifteen years ago, Jensen opened the quilt shop, Quilter’s Cottage, introducing the fun and creative addition to the family business.
Jensen made her first quilt at the age of 15. Her mother was a seamstress and at first tried to get Jensen to sew clothing. “Apparel is not my cup of tea,” laughed Jensen, recalling her first attempt at making a skirt.
A few years later, she started quilting, which she loved. Jensen is and was totally self taught, and quilting turned into a hobby that she and her mother enjoyed doing together.
So, she continued the tradition of quilting through her shop.
“I don’t have much time to quilt anymore … Don’t ever buy your hobby,” she joked. “When I do get to (quilt) for myself though, it’s just the peace,” she said, describing what she loves most about quilting. “It’s just you, your machine, creating. It’s peaceful.”
Jensen thinks quilting can be fun, is a way to explore creativity and that it is a unique way to make something that will last for years to come — which is what she hopes to provide.
Though she may not have time to quilt as often as she would like to, Jensen is an expert at her trade. She values high quality fabric and products. She knows her customers and picks out fabrics and colors that are almost guaranteed to be popular with her clientele.
“I love the people,” she explained. “I’m a people person.”
One of the fun things about local quilt shops is that each quilt shop is different. Some quilters enjoy shop hopping depending on the style of fabric, or “flavor” they are looking for.
Much like fashion, each shop sells to suit a different taste. Jensen, at Quilters Cottage, makes sure to have fabrics that match the tastes of her customers. She has a very large selection of bolts in stock, and her fabrics are different from the fabrics in stores in Fargo or Minneapolis or the towns next door. In other words, her shop is distinctively localized.
Jensen does occasionally get to practice her quilting skills by offering long arm quilting. Additionally, she works on commission for those who don’t know how to quilt, but would like to pass on a handmade, special gift that will last throughout generations.
“I think most people that you talk to who are quilters, would say (quilting) is a wonderful hobby,” she said. Not to mention that one can cuddle up with a cozy finished product.
The week, following National Quilting Day, Quilters Cottage will have a special sale, and those interested can learn more about the celebration sale on the shop’s Facebook page, @TheQuiltersCottage.