Getting a dog or cat for Christmas is not the same as getting the trampoline or the latest game console. When you are done playing, an animal still requires your time and attention. So before you surprise your family, please remember that a pet is typically a 10-15 year commitment. If that commitment is not taken seriously, Christmas pets often wind up back in a shelter. Please ask yourself if you are fully ready to devote the time and money it takes to be a good, responsible pet owner. Consider the age and maturity of children in the home. Your home can also be more hectic during the holidays and not the most ideal time to transition a pet into a calm and stable routine. And lastly, please do not purchase any animal from a pet store, as this only further fuels the puppy-mill industry.
If you’re considering adding a family pet, we would love to take your questions and encourage you to consider adoption. If you fill out an adoption application and are preapproved, we can often help locate a pet that would be the perfect fit for your family. Please stop by anytime to see our amazing cats and dogs, all who have made Santa’s “nice list.” And would you please consider helping us make our year-end expenses with a special donation of money or supplies? We take great pride in being a good steward of the donations we receive, ensuring every animal has the best in housing amenities, comfort, medical care, treatment, grooming, vaccines, spay/neuter and microchip procedures.
Our current supply wish list includes items such as bleach, laundry detergent, paper towels, dog shampoo, trash bags and kitty litter. We actually go through approximately 5,400 pounds of kitty litter annually (that’s 2.5 tons)! If you prefer to donate dog or cat food, please note that we prefer to receive Purina Complete, Iams, Science Diet, Blue Buffalo or Eukanuba brands. In order to keep our animals on the most consistent, healthful diet, we have eliminated brands that contain dyes and fillers and have not met certain testing standards.
As a result of this change, we have more content animals with fewer gastrointestinal/digestive issues and less clean up for staff! Of course, over the long, cold winter months, we love to be able to provide chew bones and treats to the animals when boredom sets in. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter during normal business hours or mailed to 1933 Fir Ave., Fergus Falls 56537. The Humane Society of Otter Tail County is a nonprofit. Thank you from the bottom of our paws for your support and best wishes for a happy, healthy new year.