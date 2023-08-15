Having beautiful state parks is something that Minnesota takes pride in. The parks offer enriching nature experiences for visitors from both local communities and those who travel to visit. Glendalough State Park is continuously taking strides toward making each visit a memorable and safe one. This couldn’t be done without a little help.
The Glendalough Park Partners have been selected as recipients of the Parks & Trails Councils Fourth Annual Friends Group Partner Award. The partners have been instrumental in the development of the park. The award “ recognizes friends groups that demonstrate outstanding stewardship, volunteerism and collaboration in support of Minnesota’s parks and trails.”
When the park was established in the early 1990’s, volunteers joined together to make the most of what the park had potential to become. Park Partner’s President, Steve Nelson, explained: “The Glendalough Citizens Advisory Board has nine members and is made up of all volunteers. It has been in place for about 30 years. The partners is our membership group and there are about 600 members on our mailing list.”
Some of the projects they have helped complete include a bike fix-it station, trails signage, hiking bridge, picnic shelter, tree planting and restoration of the historic lodge. They were helpful in building a 12 mile trail which brought interest back to the park. In the future, they are working on getting the park Dark Sky certified, which helps control light pollution.
Keeping the park preserved and protected while also making it a place that allows visitors to enjoy their experience is something the group has worked hard to achieve.
One of the biggest assets they have provided to the park is their fundraising. Through outreach to the community with a newsletter and events like the Walk for Glendalough event held in the spring, The partners have been able to be the link between the park and the community.
The Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota was founded in 1954. They are a non-profit group that aims to preserve critical land for people to use. They chose the Glendalough Park Partners due to their work in valuing the park, being advocates for the land, and their commitment to get people involved.
The Glendalough Park Partners will be presented with the award at the Parks & Trails Council’s Annual Dinner Event on Sept. 13. The event, held in St Anthony, will host park supporters, like the partners, from all over the state.
