Kelly Collette has been teaching for almost 30 years and currently teaches fifth grade at Prairie Wind Middle School in Perham.
Throughout her career, she has seen a lot of changes in education. She has taught in three different states, navigated through technological advances and traversed through two years of teaching in the midst of a pandemic.
Advances in technology played a critical role in maintaining some standard of education when students were sent home in 2020. It has remained critical in helping students catch up after a stressful, unusual year and stay on task while in quarantine or stuck at home. One specific tool that has helped with this learning shift is a program called IXL.
IXL is a personalized, online learning platform.
“To me, it’s like the world’s largest online workbook,” said Collette, who uses the program to supplement learning in math, language arts, science and social studies.
“There is nothing in print that could do what this site does,” she explained. “It’s honestly amazing to me.”
Collette’s school bought the program, so it’s free for teachers and their students to use as much or as little as they see fit.
The program allows Collette to individualize the work for each student according to the level they are at; Whether they need more practice in order to grasp a concept, or need more of a challenge in order to push themselves to a higher level.
“Just the flexibility ... that I can change day to day, minute to minute, year to year … It's fantastic," she said. "And the kids get immediate feedback."
Collette tends to use IXL most regularly for working on concepts in math and science.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it in all of my years of teaching,” she noted.
She has credited the IXL program as a key contributing factor in keeping her students on track during the pandemic.
“It was honestly the best thing during COVID-19,” she shared. The school provided every student with a device as well as hot spot internet for families who did not have a reliable internet connection. This ensured that students were able to do their lessons, including IXL learning, from home.
Collette believes the program has also helped some of her students catch up from any learning gaps that occurred throughout distance learning. She was able to identify any educational gaps or holes that a student had and assign IXL learning to help get the student up to speed.
“Really, IXL, for me anyway, has really helped to get through this pandemic,” she explained. “It’s really helped fill in those gaps.”
She had been using IXL for about five years and dug a bit deeper into the program a couple of years ago. This year, selected out of 800,000 teachers, she was chosen as one of 100 teachers to be named an Elite 100 — for using IXL to its optimum potential.
Online learning programs like IXL are quickly growing into a big piece of the learning puzzle in classrooms across the nation. Tablets, chromebooks, laptops … the tools students use for schooling in the modern era are rapidly evolving. To go along with the physical tools that are becoming ever more available and accessible to students, there are online apps and programs, used on those devices, that assist students and teachers in learning — like IXL.
But Collette stressed that it’s not the only part of education. “It’s not the only thing we use,” she explained. “It’s just one piece.”
With technological advances come challenges and problems.
“With everything, there is good and bad,” she explained, “and I think there needs to be balance. As much as I love IXL, we are not on that screen all day long.”
Collette makes sure to balance the use of screens with papers and pencils, conversation, physical activity and more. She even started the year with a mini, time-telling lesson and placed an analog clock in her room, noticing that many of her students didn’t know how to tell time using one. “I think that it’s one of those skills that’s getting put by the wayside,” she shared, noting some of the skill gaps technology is creating.
So, even as technology continues to advance and education continues to change, Collette continues to adapt and create the best possible learning experience for her students. “We strive for balance.”