CLEAN ENERGY

Otter Tail Power Company is starting to assemble and construct the much anticipated Hoot Lake Solar project.

 submitted

Otter Tail Power Company is building a 49-megawatt solar project in Fergus Falls that, among other benefits, will provide good jobs in the area.



