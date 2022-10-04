Otter Tail Power Company is building a 49-megawatt solar project in Fergus Falls that, among other benefits, will provide good jobs in the area.
According to officials with the company, the project will generate enough energy to power approximately 10,000 homes each year and will include around 170,000 solar panels. The site is located within the city limits and construction continues, with installation of the first row of panels at Hoot Lake Solar now complete.
Communications manager, Rebecca Michael, said Otter Tail Power will continue solar module installation throughout the winter and expects to begin generating electricity at the site in 2023. Michael also said that electrical work, including wiring and inverter installation started in August 2022, may possibly be finished by December.
The existing Hoot Lake substation will connect electricity produced by the solar farm to customers across Otter Tail Power Company’s service area.
“Installing the first of 130,000 panels is an exciting milestone for Hoot Lake Solar,” said renewable development manager, Randy Synstelien. “We appreciate the team’s continued focus on safety at the construction site and look forward to project completion next year.”
Otter Tail Power Company projects that with the completion of Hoot Lake Solar, up to 35% of its energy will come from renewables, while ensuring electric service continues to be safe, reliable and economical. The project will also create an economic boost during construction.
Otter Tail Power previously owned much of the land needed for a solar project of this size and it is close to the Hoot Lake substation, so the company stated that there is no need to build miles of expensive additional infrastructure. They will be re-using their own transmission interconnection, which Michael said will help them add renewable energy to the grid at an existing substation, avoiding what can be a costly and time-consuming process for transmission interconnection.
Michael stated that the best part is that it will be within city limits, which will add tax benefits to the city.
The former Hoot Lake Plant was retired on May 27, 2021, marking the end of 100 years of coal-fired energy generation at the site.
The company also states that solar generation has advantages that make it the right energy resource at this particular time and for this location.
The ultimate goal, said Michael, is to create a cleaner energy future and that customers will also continue to pay less for the energy to power their homes or businesses than they would almost anywhere else in the nation.