Minnesota possesses more acres of natural wild rice than any other state in the country – while the native annual grass has been observed in 45 of the state’s 87 counties, it is widely believed to have been widely distributed prior to European settlement.
Wild rice thrives in 1-3 feet of water in beds of soft organic material and is impacted by current, turbidity, water levels and water quality.
Otter Tail County has the most the most lakes of any county in the United States, making the area a perfect region for residents to journey out this upcoming wild rice season and harvest some of their own.
“While we’ve heard reports of good rice in some places this year, a cooler early spring meant many lakes had late ice-out and the wild rice growing season was pushed back up to two weeks,” explains Ricky Lien, a DNR wetland habitat team supervisor.
Harvesting of wild rice is traditionally done using a canoe and a push pole or paddle to navigate the delicate grass beds. Two sticks called flails are used to gently knock mature grain down into the canoe; novice wild rice harvesters are encouraged to bring their grain bounty to an established processor as the methods to process wild rice are quite involved and labor intensive.
“Consequently, wild rice may ripen later than normal. Ricers need to remember that it is illegal to harvest green rice,” Lien notes.
Minnesota’s 2022 wild rice season runs from Aug. 15 to Sep. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open to residents and nonresidents alike with the proper licenses.
Lien mentions that prospective ricers should devote a good portion of time to scouting for rich rice stands: “Although we’re hearing of some places with good wild rice this year, other areas were hit by multiple heavy storms that had negative impacts.”
More information on wild rice harvest regulations can be found here: dnr.state.mn.us.
