From watching a baby when you were still in grade school to getting paid $2 an hour, the highly sought after babysitting jobs for quick cash have changed. According to Parents magazine, the average wage for a babysitter in Minnesota is more than $15 an hour. That’s with no housekeeping and up to two kids. A few local moms were asked about their babysitting days and some reflect on the differences:
Sarah Brunn - "I started babysitting when I was 9 years old - alone with a baby! I can’t imagine leaving my kids with someone that young! My 9 year old still has babysitters ... "
Cathy Swanson - "Sending the four to eight year yr olds to the park while I stayed home with the baby. They lived on Vine Street and walked to Broadway alone."
Jessica Daniels - "It’s been awhile, but I remember babysitting in middle school and getting paid $1/hr per kid. In college I was a nanny one summer for two kids. I made less than minimum wage, and was expected to drive them around (no gas money) and do laundry."
Kari Brandner - "They definitely get paid more. Higher expectations now versus then."
Dar Swanson - "More liability and accountability now with home security cameras and technology. Monitoring what they are doing with phones and tablets is more responsibility."
Jayna Johnson - "I started babysitting a baby when I was about 10 years old. I lived across the street so my neighbor always made sure my parents were home when I’d babysit. I vividly remember propping a bottle with a blanket when the baby went to take a nap. Makes me cringe to think of how dangerous that was! I made three bucks an hour, and of course, there was no technology then, so I’d sit and watch tv and talk to my friends on the phone. I babysat for that family for years, and they added a few more kids. It was the best learning experience.
Babysitting seems to be considered more of a profession than a “paid favor” like it was. With nanny cams, kids with phones in their hands and more liability than ever before, it doesn’t seem to be the same “job” as it was years ago. Cooking a frozen pizza, watching a Disney movie on VHS with the kids, putting them to bed and watching MTV or tying up the phone line until the parents returned, all for $20. It seemed like wisely spent time. Would a teenager go for that offer today?
