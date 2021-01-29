Giving Hearts Day, an event dedicated to raising funds for nonprofit organizations, serves to generate donations for North Dakota and northwest Minnesota nonprofits during a 24-hour window. During that time, donations of $10 or more will be matched by funds that each charity raises. This year’s event is slated for Feb. 11 and will be declared by Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer on Monday evening.
There are multiple area nonprofits that participate in Giving Hearts Day, seven of which have banded together in collaboration for the event. A Wife Like Me, Freedom Resource Center, Health Resources Center (HRC), Inspiration Point Bible Camp, Lake Region HealthCare Foundation, LB Homes, and Lutheran Brethren Seminary are members of the collaborative group. Information regarding their collaboration and Giving Hearts Day is available on their Facebook page: facebook.com/FergusFallsgivingheartsday.
Giving Hearts Day donations are very important to participating nonprofit organizations for a multitude of reasons, some of which were shared by local collaborators.
“Giving Hearts Day has played a pivotal role at Inspiration Point throughout the years. It has been a way for us to restock our scholarship fund to ensure that any kid who wants to come to camp will be able to,” explained Inspiration Point’s Simon Eggiman.
The camp plans to utilize donations to fund these scholarships as well as to purchase and install a zipline. Additional funds would be allocated to finish some cabins that will expand their capacity by up to 300 campers over the span of a summer.
HRC is participating in the event for the fourth time this year.
“Giving Hearts Day provides a platform for HRC’s donors to fund the mission of HRC to offer one-on-one mentorship and resources in the areas of parenting and pregnancy, life coaching, and sexual health,” shared executive director Erin Tysver.
Ultimately, organizations within the collaborative use the donations to help further the mission of their nonprofit. LB Homes’ Amie Welch shared that they are raising funds to purchase a trishaw bicycle in order to enrich the lives of their residents while Leigh Lake of Freedom Resources Center shared that the gifts they receive will fund various programs to help people with disabilities live independently. Steve Tonneson of the Lutheran Brethren seminary explained that tuition only covers one-third of the expenses to attend seminary and that donations help cover the remaining balance. Lake Region HealthCare Foundation aims to replace chemotherapy chairs, which cost approximately $10,000 each.
Joining together as a collaborative group has benefited each of the nonprofits involved. Banding together as a team helps to expand their reach encouraging people to “give local.” Sharing ideas, offering support, and celebrating each other’s victories has also made an impact on the group.
“The important work our local charities do is best supported when we work together to bring awareness to our community. Together we support each other through the collaborative and cheer on the individual ways we support those in our community,” expressed A Wife Like Me’s Amanda Davison.
Since the first event in 2008, donors have given more than $90 million, 100% of which goes to participating charities. Donations can now be scheduled and will close on Feb. 11 at 11:59 p.m. Donations can be scheduled at any time via the event website: givingheartsday.org.
