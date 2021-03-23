InVision Eye Care’s Dr. Randy Kempfer was nominated and elected as Minnesota Optometric Association’s (MOA) president for 2021. Kempfer, who is from Foxhome, attended North Dakota State University (NDSU) for his undergraduate degree, moving on to Pacific University College of Optometry to earn a doctorate degree. Kempfer and his wife, Tara, moved to Fergus Falls in 2006. Both optometrists, the couple has worked at InVision since returning to the area.
Kempfer has been involved with MOA since 2007, when he was appointed education committee chair. He held that role for seven years before being elected to serve as a trustee of the MOA board in 2014. He has served as treasurer, vice president, and now president. Kempfer is also the chair for the COVID task force for the MOA and was recently appointed to the education committee for the American Optometric Association (AOA). He is also heavily involved in United Way of Otter Tail & Wadena Counties, serving on their board for six years, as well as Fergus Falls Noon Rotary.
“I felt honored and humbled to be trusted by my fellow optometrists to guide the MOA for the next year,” Kempfer shared. “I have an amazing and supportive team at my clinic to help me. There is no way I would be able to effectively be president of the MOA and see patients without all of my teams help at InVision Eye Care.”
MOA advocates for better access to quality eye care across the state. Along with the AOA, they also advocate at the federal level of government to improve eye care nationwide. “My vision for this year is to continue to build strong relationships among optometrists and the rest of the health care team in Minnesota, while providing strength and high standards to continually develop experts in eye care,” explained Kempfer.
Optometry is very active across the state, with services available in almost every county in Minnesota. While the overarching focus is on caring for patients, perspectives can be varied; especially when considering differences between metropolitan and rural areas. Kempfer said, “being able to provide a voice for not only my colleagues in rural settings, but most importantly the patients that rely on our expertise is a great opportunity.”
Encouraging regular eye exams, Kempfer explained that eye and vision health is a vital part of overall health. “There are so many health conditions that can affect the eyes, it is amazing all the things your eye doctor can see during an eye exam. It is so much more than just being able to see clearly.”
