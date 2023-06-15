Hawthorn and Flora Pet Spa., located at 920 West Lincoln Avenue, Fergus Falls, recently opened for business. The new pet spa will feature full grooming services.
Owner Chelsey Beilhartz said, “To put it plain and simple, we love dogs! We want to have a space where a dog, first and foremost, feels safe but also where they can have fun and enjoy their grooming experience. Fergus Falls has such a fantastic dog-loving community and with the many other assets to this town, we are so happy to have our roots here,” she continued,“Greater Fergus Falls is so effortless to work with. It is scary to start up a new business no matter how seasoned you are in any field. They made the worry subside and helped us get to our goals smoothly and efficiently.”
As early-stage entrepreneurs, owners Beilhartz and Justin Ness have been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for startups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. More information is available online at greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “The number of serial entrepreneurs in our community has grown significantly over the last few years, and we’re excited to see Hawthorn and Flora Pet Spa join the ranks. Their business contributes to our economic growth by not only promoting business development but also generates tax base impacts, provides access to goods and services and improves the overall standard of living.”
Appointments can be made by calling 218-671-3237 or emailing them at hawthornandflora@gmail.com. More information is available by visiting their Facebook page Hawthorn and Flora Spa.
