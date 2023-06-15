For love of dog

Hawthorn and Flora Pet Spa owners, Justin Ness and Chelsey Beilhartz are now open and accepting appointments in their new entrepreneurial adventure.  

 Submitted

Hawthorn and Flora Pet Spa., located at 920 West Lincoln Avenue, Fergus Falls,  recently opened for business. The new pet spa will feature full grooming services. 



