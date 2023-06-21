Udy

Jamie Udy, APRN, FNP with Astera Health.

We’ve all experienced a migraine at least once, and it goes without saying, it can be extremely debilitating. June is upon us, and so is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. We’ve all had a headache but imagine having them frequently or while at work or school. This is the norm for millions of Americans. I have personally met with patients that experience chronic migraines that interfere with their daily lives to a near-constant extent.



