We’ve all experienced a migraine at least once, and it goes without saying, it can be extremely debilitating. June is upon us, and so is Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. We’ve all had a headache but imagine having them frequently or while at work or school. This is the norm for millions of Americans. I have personally met with patients that experience chronic migraines that interfere with their daily lives to a near-constant extent.
What is a migraine? A migraine is a sudden pulsing head pain that can last for several hours. These throbbing headaches sometimes have preemptive symptoms like photosensitivity or nausea. There are no concrete treatments for migraines, although some medications can ease pain. Other alternative treatments are out there, but in most cases, the best treatment will be reducing stimuli and getting plenty of rest.
Taking care of yourself is one of the best methods for avoiding habitual migraines. Plenty of rest and fluids seem to stave off a great deal of headaches. If a patient experiences these kinds of attacks frequently, I highly recommend meeting with a doctor or neurologist to find a treatment plan that can reduce the pain and number of headaches.
According to Mayo Clinic, some of the most prominent triggers for migraines are hormonal shifts, stress, certain foods, and alterations to sleep schedules. It is important to note that women experience migraines more often than men due to the volatile changes in hormonal balance, typically brought on by menstruation and pregnancy.
I personally suffer from migraines and feel for everyone that must endure them. I recommend keeping a headache diary. A simple diary can be very helpful in determining the cause of migraines. They typically consist of foods and activities done prior to the onset of migraine symptoms.
As a parting piece of advice, don’t take migraines lightly. Understand your triggers and avoid them as much as possible. Pay attention to them and how they make you feel. Also, be mindful of incredibly quick thunderclap headaches or severe neck or head pain after an injury. These could signify something much worse than a headache. Immediately seek medical attention in those instances.
I wish you a wonderful June and continued good health.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone