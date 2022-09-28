THERAPY

Music therapy advocate, Robin Spielberg, is coming to A Center for the Arts on Oct. 1.

 Submitted

It’s a relatively new field of psychiatry called music therapy and according to the American Music Therapy Association it’s changing lives, lessening the pain of hospitalized patients, lessening the effects of dementia, helping children and adults to reduce asthma episodes among many other applications.



