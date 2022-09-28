It’s a relatively new field of psychiatry called music therapy and according to the American Music Therapy Association it’s changing lives, lessening the pain of hospitalized patients, lessening the effects of dementia, helping children and adults to reduce asthma episodes among many other applications.
A Center for the Arts in Fergus Falls is welcoming Robin Spielberg, a Steinway Artist, composer, storyteller and speaker. Spielberg will be doing a workshop on her work with music therapy on Sept. 29, at 7 p.m., that will be free and open to the public, along with outreach concerts at area nursing homes and concluding with a concert at A Center for the Arts on Oct. 1, at 7:30 p.m.
Spielberg says her music is something that can really help people heal.
“Music smooths the rough edges of life, it speaks to us when words fail, and expresses our deepest emotions,” expressed Spielberg.
Spielberg discovered her passion for music as a youth and began formal piano lessons at the age of seven. By the time she turned 10, she had composed more than 50 original songs.
According to her website, she grew up just outside of New York City and often frequented the Broadway theater district with her family.
Spielberg says her love for the American Musical inspired her as a youth to arrange popular American songs from theater and film alongside her classical training. With interests in both theater and music, Spielberg earned a B.F.A. in drama from New York University.
A Center For the Arts Executive Director Michael Burgraff said it will truly be a unique performance that people don’t want to miss.
“She had been to our facility a number of years ago and we’re excited to have her back. While she plays a lot of classical music she draws from a plethora of different genres and will be putting together a number of different kinds of music, so it won’t be just classical or americana or broadway, it will be wonderful music from all of that,” said Burgraff.
The event will feature piano performance, demonstration and group participation followed by a Q&A session. Perfect for anyone wanting to learn more about music therapy, educators & health care providers.
